Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY By: PANews 2025/07/12 17:03

PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. Honeyland previously raised $4 million at a valuation of $20 million. After the acquisition, Honeyland will be included in BRAVO READY's real-time revenue-generating product portfolio.