A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/12 13:15

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.