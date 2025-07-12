The 1inch team is suspected to have purchased another 11.81 million 1INCH in the past 16 hours, worth $3.3 million By: PANews 2025/07/12 10:02

1INCH $0.2524 +1.81%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 16 hours, the 1inch team is suspected of purchasing 11.81 million 1INCH again, worth $3.3 million, and offering a price of $0.28. Currently, the address holds 83.97 million 1INCH, with a total value of $23.72 million.