Linea Project Leader: Announcement later this month will be related to TGE By: PANews 2025/07/12 10:06

PANews reported on July 12 that Linea project leader Declan Fox tweeted that he is ready to deliver on the LINEA plan released in Bangkok and will release a detailed announcement later this month. When community members asked whether it was related to TGE, Declan Fox replied "Yes".