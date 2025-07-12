A wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH, worth about $3.61 million By: PANews 2025/07/12 08:10

ETH $4.339,5 -%0,51 WALLET $0,03242 +%36,04

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation has sold 1,206.7 ETH with a total value of $3.61 million. In the past 24 hours, it has sold a total of 2,416.7 ETH with a total value of $7.106 million, with an average price of $2,941.