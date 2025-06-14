ConsenSys founder: Web3 protocol needs tokens, LINEA may be the first to launch

PANews
2025/06/14 22:42
PANews reported on June 14 that in response to questions about whether MetaMask would issue tokens, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin said that Consensys has a short-term and medium-term plan/strategy involving the protocolization of existing products and other projects. The Web3 protocol requires tokens, and LINEA will be the first to launch it, perhaps soon. There will be more related content in the future, and they will work together.

