In the past day, 3 whales/institutions recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy HYPE. Currently, 390,434 HYPE have been purchased.

By: PANews
2025/07/11 23:50
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past 24 hours, three whales/institutional users recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy $HYPE, and currently have purchased 390,434 HYPE (worth 17.81 million US dollars).

A whale (likely associated with Anchorage Digital) created 5 new wallets, each of which deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid (a total of 22.5 million USDC), and has currently purchased 139,662 HYPE (worth $6.37 million).

Whale 0x7E4E deposited 8.48 million USDC to Hyperliquid and bought 188,449 HYPE at $45.

Whale 0x34b6 deposited 6.19 million USDC to Hyperliquid and has currently purchased 62,322 HYPE (worth $2.84 million).

