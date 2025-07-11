Inception, the EigenLayer-based re-staking protocol, announced the termination of operations By: PANews 2025/07/11 22:35

MORE $0.02965 -17.59%

PANews reported on July 11 that Inception, a re-staking protocol built on EigenLayer, announced the termination of operations. In the past two years, Inception has successfully launched more than 15 LRTs, expanded across ecosystems and blockchains, integrated with more than 60 DeFi protocols, and passed more than 8 security audits. However, the protocol has not found a suitable product market positioning. In addition, the lack of liquidity rewards in the shared security field makes the development path of the protocol unsustainable.