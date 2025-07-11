BlackRock ETHA recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history, about $320 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 23:28

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock's ETHA fund recorded the largest single-day net inflow in history yesterday, about 106,827 ETH (about 320 million US dollars). Currently, BlackRock's ETH holdings have exceeded 2 million, worth about 6 billion US dollars.