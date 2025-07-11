US Congress prepares for ‘crypto week’ as industry urges lawmakers to act By: PANews 2025/07/11 21:31

REAL $0.08213 -1.16% MAJOR $0.11905 +0.98% ACT $0.03284 +2.01%

As Congress prepares to debate three major crypto bills during “Crypto Week,” the crypto community and advocacy groups are racing to turn momentum into real legislation.