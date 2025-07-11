BlackRock’s IBIT became the fastest ETF in history to reach $80 billion and is currently ranked the 21st largest ETF in the world By: PANews 2025/07/11 21:42

PANews reported on July 11 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, tweeted that BlackRock's IBIT broke through the $80 billion mark, becoming the fastest ETF in history to break through $80 billion, taking 374 days, about five times faster than the previous record held by VOO (1,814 days). In addition, IBIT's market value has also reached $83 billion, currently ranking as the 21st largest ETF in the world.