Remixpoint purchased 116.72 bitcoins, with a total holding of more than 1,168 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/11 16:10

PANews reported on July 11 that Remixpoint announced that it had purchased 116.72016341 bitcoins today, with an average purchase price of 17.135 million yen and a total amount of 2 billion yen, based on the use of funds from the previously issued fourth unsecured private placement. The company's current total bitcoin holdings reached 1168.28219616, with an average purchase price of approximately 14.6579 million yen. According to previous news, Remixpoint raised 31.5 billion yen to purchase Bitcoin and planned to increase its holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins .