German state lender NRW.BANK issues €100M blockchain bond on Polygon

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:07
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1587+0.82%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2397+1.05%
Octavia
VIA$0.0162+1.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14467+13.52%

NRW.BANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has issued a €100 million digital bond using the Polygon blockchain. 

The announcement was made via Polygon’s (POL) official X account on July 10. The two-year bond is fully digital, registered under Germany’s Electronic Securities Act (eWpG), which enables blockchain-based securities without paper documentation. Cashlink Technologies, a crypto registrar licensed by the BaFin, managed registration and compliance. 

Major German banks like Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, and DekaBank will serve as joint lead managers for the offering, indicating strong institutional interest. The bond’s issuance on Polygon highlights the growing role of public blockchains in regulated capital markets.

“A big win for the institutionalization of digital capital markets in Europe,” Polygon said in the announcement. The bond offers benefits such as faster settlement, lower administrative costs, and improved transparency.

By using Polygon’s upgraded infrastructure, including the recently implemented Heimdall v2 consensus upgrade, the move demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can meet the high-performance needs of financial institutions. Also completed on July 10, Polygon’s upgrade redesigned its consensus layer to increase scalability and dependability. 

The legal framework for digital securities is provided by Germany’s eWpG, which was passed in 2021. It has opened the door for financial institutions to issue tokenized instruments on-chain, and the market is starting to respond.

Although they still only make up a small percentage of the market, recent actions by publicly traded companies such as NRW.BANK indicates that traditional finance is becoming more comfortable with blockchain technology.

Elsewhere in Germany, banks are moving quickly to embrace digital assets. Deutsche Bank is creating a crypto custody platform and digital asset management tools, while Sparkassen and Commerzbank are getting ready to offer crypto services to institutional and retail customers. 

NRW.BANK’s move adds to the momentum and shows that Europe’s largest economy is beginning to take tokenization seriously, with Polygon at the center of it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06399-1.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254+4.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01132-2.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+9.04%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов