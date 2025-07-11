Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/11 14:00

BTC $121,854.51 -0.19%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, multiple wallets associated with a giant whale that had been dormant for four years recently resumed activity and transferred 6,924 BTC (worth $818.81 million) to a new address. These BTC originally came from Xapo Bank.