BTC and ETH options with a notional value of over $5 billion will expire today By: PANews 2025/07/11 13:24

BTC $121,966.08 -0.16% ETH $4,367.46 +0.23%

PANews reported on July 11 that Greeks.Live macro analyst Adam posted on the X platform that 37,000 Bitcoin options will expire today, with a put/call ratio of 1.05, a maximum pain point of $108,000, and a nominal value of $4.3 billion. At the same time, 240,000 Ethereum options will also expire, with a put/call ratio of 1.11, a maximum pain point of $2,600, and a nominal value of about $710 million.