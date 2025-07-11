A whale bought about 459,700 SOL with 20x leverage, and the current floating profit exceeds 6 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/11 13:00

SOL $224.3 +0.78%

According to PANews on July 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa04a went long on 459,703 SOL (worth US$75.5 million) with 20x leverage, and its current floating profit has exceeded US$6 million.