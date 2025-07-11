Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $383 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$383 million yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$301 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$6.154 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$37.2762 million. The current total net inflow of FETH in history has reached US$1.814 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$12.504 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.67%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$5.101 billion.