A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:36

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of $43.3 for $4.33 million.