EASE AutoTasks strips smart contracts deployment down to a button press

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 01:25
The blockchain industry has been waiting for its “iPhone moment”, a product so intuitive, it pulls in mainstream users. With AutoTasks, EASE Protocol may have just delivered it.

In a press release shared with crypto.news on July 10, EASE Protocol, the blockchain platform specializing in enterprise and government-grade solutions, announced the launch of AutoTasks, a no-code toolkit designed to simplify smart contract deployment to a near-instant process.

Accessible through the EASE SuperApp, AutoTasks allows users to configure and launch secure, pre-audited contracts without writing a single line of code. The tool, built around a fill-in-the-blanks Setup Wizard, supports a broad range of automated blockchain functions, from payment splitting and governance setup to IP-protected digital asset releases, all operable by non-technical users in under a minute.

For a technology stack that’s long been lauded for its promise but criticized for its complexity, this development marks a notable shift. While other platforms have pitched “low-code” solutions or developer-centric frameworks, EASE’s approach skips the gatekeeping entirely.

According to Douglas Horn, the architect of EASE Protocol, AutoTasks represents a fundamental shift in who gets to use blockchain.

The implications reach beyond crypto natives: by removing cognitive and technical hurdles, AutoTasks reframes smart contracts not as niche infrastructure, but as practical utilities anyone can wield, without needing to understand Solidity, gas mechanics, or the nuances of wallet integration.

EASE’s playbook feels familiar, and that’s the point. A decade ago, you needed to understand HTML just to build a basic website. Then came drag-and-drop tools that let anyone launch a professional site in minutes.

Now, blockchain is hitting that same inflection point. AutoTasks isn’t just simplifying smart contracts, the tool is attempting to drag them out of dev forums and into the real world. Imagine a local bakery setting up loyalty points on-chain, or an indie musician protecting their royalties without hiring a blockchain consultant. That’s the unexciting but transformative potential here.

