Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:51

USDC $0.9996 +0.02% MA $0.000567 -5.57% ANT $0.000126259 +0.32%

Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.