Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:14

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total amount of US$ 100 million. The two parties will jointly develop and implement Bitcoin profit enhancement and risk management strategies. Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu will also join DDC's newly established Bitcoin Vision Committee to help the company manage and innovate its Bitcoin reserves. The cooperation aims to accelerate DDC's Bitcoin accumulation, promote Bitcoin to become a core asset of modern corporate finance, and establish a new paradigm for the adoption of digital assets by listed companies.