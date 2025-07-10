Rumble will work with MoonPay to launch the crypto wallet Rumble Wallet in Q3 By: PANews 2025/07/10 19:06

RUM $0.000195 -8.83% WALLET $0.03256 +37.03%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, video sharing platform Rumble (RUM) has reached a cooperation with crypto payment service provider MoonPay and will launch Rumble Wallet in the third quarter. The wallet will integrate MoonPay's infrastructure to achieve convenient exchange of digital assets and fiat currencies. Users can buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies directly on the platform, aiming to provide content creators with more payment autonomy. In addition, MoonPay's creative agency Otherlife will migrate to Rumble Cloud and use its decentralized storage and computing power services for Web3 content creation. Since Tether invested $775 million in Rumble, Rumble has continued to increase its investment in the crypto field, has included Bitcoin in its balance sheet, and plans to support BTC, USDT and Tether's gold token XAUT payments.