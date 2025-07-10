The visa exemption agreement between China and Malaysia will take effect on July 17 By: PANews 2025/07/10 18:05

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CCTV News, the Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Malaysia on the Mutual Exemption of Visas for Holders of Official Ordinary Passports and Ordinary Passports will take effect on July 17, 2025. According to the agreement, holders of valid Chinese official ordinary passports, ordinary passports and Malaysian ordinary passports can enter, exit or transit through the other contracting party for the purpose of leisure travel, visiting relatives and friends, business activities, exchange visits, private affairs, medical treatment, and international transportation (crew members) for a stay of no more than 30 days, and the cumulative stay in every 180 days does not exceed 90 days, and are exempt from visas.