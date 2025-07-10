A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/10 13:52

USDC $0.9996 +0.02% PUMP $0.005495 -1.52% WALLET $0.03256 +37.03%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today, two wallets had deposited USDC into Hyperliquid and opened PUMP (1x) short positions.