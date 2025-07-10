Monad acquires Portal Labs to expand stablecoin payment capabilities

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 13:45
Portal
PORTAL$0.03877+4.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102+1.66%
Startup
STARTUP$0.005014+21.72%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+1.25%

Monad Foundation has acquired Portal Labs, the stablecoin wallet infrastructure startup, in a move to strengthen its payments offering ahead of Monad’s upcoming mainnet launch. 

The acquisition was announced in a July 9 press release via Business Wire. Portal, which provides embedded stablecoin payment tools for developers and businesses, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Monad Foundation. The deal gives Monad access to Portal’s payment rails and stablecoin settlement infrastructure, which powers millions of dollars in daily onchain volume.

Raj Parekh, Portal’s chief executive officer and co-founder, will join the Monad Foundation as head of payments and stablecoins. Parekh previously led Visa’s global crypto product strategy and brings experience in both traditional and decentralized finance.

Portal’s remaining co-founders, Parsa Attari, David Scrobonia, and Rami Shahatit, will continue to lead the company independently, while contributing to Monad’s efforts to build a high-speed, enterprise-grade blockchain for stablecoin payments.

Monad is currently operating in testnet and has processed more than 2 billion transactions to date, with throughput reaching 10,000 transactions per second and block finality in under one second. The blockchain is designed to be Ethereum-compatible and uses a combination of parallel execution and custom infrastructure to support large-scale applications. A mainnet launch is expected later this quarter.

The acquisition aligns with Monad’s goal of positioning payments as a core use case. “Payments are a killer use case for blockchains,” said Monad co-founder Keone Hon. “Portal’s production-grade stablecoin rails will provide enterprises and developers with plug-and-play solutions to incorporate stablecoin payments into their platforms and apps,” Hon added.

This move also builds on Monad’s earlier partnerships, including its integration with Chainlink Scale in April 2025, which improved access to low-latency data feeds for decentralized finance builders. With Portal now onboard, Monad intends to compete directly in the fast-evolving stablecoin infrastructure space, targeting both Web2 fintechs and Web3-native platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.171+10.14%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002728+1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006212-10.68%
Биткоин
BTC$122,350.88-0.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии