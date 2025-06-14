Echo Protocol’s official uBTC wallet worth over $266 million was hacked, false news

PANews
2025/06/14 19:54
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01436+2.86%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.22877-0.51%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6547+4.31%

PANews reported on June 14 that Echo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquidity re-staking and yield layer, previously posted on the X platform that its wallet holding 2515.648579 uBTC (currently valued at approximately $266,658,749.37 billion) had been maliciously hacked in a highly complex supply chain attack. The team has launched an emergency investigation and will release a review report on the incident as soon as possible. The current collateralization rate of the platform's vault has dropped to 20%. To ensure system security, all withdrawal operations will be suspended from midnight Eastern Time. Echo Protocol said it is working closely with audit agencies and security experts to handle the incident, and will announce a bounty plan later to encourage insiders to assist in tracking stolen assets.

It is reported that Echo officials have clarified that its X account has been stolen and the news that the official wallet has been hacked is false.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001908+11.84%
U Coin
U$0.01254+1.70%
Octavia
VIA$0.021-0.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02365+2.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli