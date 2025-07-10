a16z announces relocation of its primary business entity, AH Capital Management, to Nevada By: PANews 2025/07/10 10:25

MOVE $0.1101 +1.66% TOP $0.000096 --%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official blog of a16z, the top venture capital firm in the United States, a16z announced that it would move the registration of its main business entity AH Capital Management from Delaware to Nevada. Three partners of the firm jointly wrote that the judgments of the Delaware Court of Chancery have become increasingly subjective in recent years, shaking the business community's trust in its "gold standard" judicial system. a16z emphasized that it will continue to invest in Delaware-registered companies, but believes that technology founders should re-evaluate their choice of registration location.