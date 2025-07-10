Trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were liquidated in succession, with losses exceeding $16.2 million By: PANews 2025/07/10 08:56

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions suffered a series of liquidations, and his account shrank from US$16.28 million to only US$67,000, with a loss of more than US$16.2 million.