[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:22
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002696-10.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.08285-1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03011-16.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1104+1.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21076-1.40%
GMX
GMX$14.22+3.26%

Decentralized exchange GMX is believed to have suffered a major exploit, with over $42 million in digital assets reportedly drained from its vaults, according to data from DeBank.

The incident appears to involve a suspicious outflow of funds. Over $42 million was transferred from GMX Vault-related contracts to a single wallet address: 0xdf3340a436c27655ba62f8281565c9925c3a5221.

The funds are now being bridged from Arbitrum, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network, back to the Ethereum mainnet—a common tactic used by attackers to obfuscate and launder stolen assets.

According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the attacker has already bridged around $9.6 million worth of crypto assets from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network, suggesting a potential attempt to obfuscate and launder the stolen funds across chains.

Suspected Smart Contract Vulnerability

The nature of the incident is still under investigation, but on-chain data indicates it was likely a targeted exploit or smart contract vulnerability rather than a user error or regular withdrawal.

The GMX team has not yet released an official statement confirming the breach or outlining any steps being taken in response.

DeBank, a leading blockchain data analytics platform, was among the first to report the anomaly, describing the event as a “significant abnormal outflow.”

The affected contracts are linked to GMX’s vault infrastructure, which is designed to manage liquidity for leveraged trading and derivatives products on the platform. As of the time of writing, no white hat intervention or recovery transactions have been observed.

Community and Market Reaction

The address involved in the exploit continues to move funds, increasing concern over the likelihood of recovery. Community members and independent security researchers are tracking the wallet activity in real time, hoping for further clarity and potential mitigation.

This incident marks one of the larger DeFi-related exploits of the year and comes amid ongoing concerns about the security of cross-chain protocols and smart contract platforms.

The GMX token (GMX) saw a sharp drop in price down to $12.51 at press time following the initial reports, reflecting market uncertainty around the scope and resolution of the exploit.

More updates are expected as the GMX team investigates and releases an official statement.

Security Update From GMX

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.166+9.32%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00273+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006201-9.97%
Биткоин
BTC$121,874.83-1.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии