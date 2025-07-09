Yala launches PayFi Universe, allowing users to spend Bitcoin earnings without selling coins By: PANews 2025/07/09 21:04

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Yala officially released the PayFi Universe system, through which users can use the income generated by Bitcoin for daily consumption without having to sell the Bitcoin principal. The core product Yeti Card supports global payments, and users can directly use Bitcoin income to pay for various expenses. Yala has also reached cooperation with Alchemy Pay, Circle and other institutions to promote the application of Bitcoin income payment model in the real economy.