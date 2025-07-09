TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:27
Union
U$0.001639-53.59%
Биткоин
BTC$122,220.39-0.80%
Bittensor
TAO$386.15+17.90%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01411-2.42%

U.K.-based firm TAO Alpha PLC appoints internet personality and BTC advocate Mark Moss as its Chief Bitcoin Strategist to establish its a BTC treasury as part of its rebranding.

According to a press release received by crypto.news, the publicly listed artificial intelligence and infrastructure company is planning to rebrand itself as Satsuma Technology. As part of this rebranding effort, the company will establish its own Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy under the guidance of Mark Moss.

Mark Moss will be appointed as the company’s Chief Bitcoin Strategist starting from August 1, 2025. Around the same time, TAO Alpha also plans to close its private investor offering of shares for U.K and U.S. investors, which began on June 24 and June 27 respectively.

The Chief Bitcoin Strategist will work together with the Board of Directors to optimize the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury, ensuring that it is able to accelerate and efficiently perform to the benefit of the company’s core business. The press release details ways this can be achieved, including raising “non-dilutive” capital and generating BTC yield through the treasury.

Chairman of TAO Alpha, soon-to-be renamed Satsuma Technology, Matt Lodge stated that Moss will be one of several new hires that will be at the helm of expanding the company’s shift into decentralized finance.

“The Board is thrilled to be able to recruit a senior hire of Mark Moss’ calibre and influence. Mark has long been a champion of the Bitcoin sector and his treasury work is as impressive as his wider impact on the DeFi community as a whole,” said Lodge in his statement.

Who is Mark Moss?

Mark Moss is an American entrepreneur, investor, educator, and vocal advocate of Bitcoin and sound money. He became officially active in the crypto space in 2015 when he launched his online crypto publication Block United, later rebranded to Signal Profits around 2016.

His YouTube channel, simply named Mark Moss, approximately 713,000 subscribers and over 1,300 educational and market-analysis videos that educate institutions on how to embed Bitcoin into their treasury strategies.

In addition, he is also the host of The Mark Moss Show, a nationally syndicated iHeartRadio podcast focused on Bitcoin, macroeconomics, AI, decentralization, and economic trends. He also frequently makes guest appearances on other podcasts to talk about Bitcoin price forecasts and macro investment strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.166+9.32%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00273+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006201-9.97%
Биткоин
BTC$121,874.83-1.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии