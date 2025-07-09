TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury

U.K.-based firm TAO Alpha PLC appoints internet personality and BTC advocate Mark Moss as its Chief Bitcoin Strategist to establish its a BTC treasury as part of its rebranding.

According to a press release received by crypto.news, the publicly listed artificial intelligence and infrastructure company is planning to rebrand itself as Satsuma Technology. As part of this rebranding effort, the company will establish its own Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy under the guidance of Mark Moss.

Mark Moss will be appointed as the company’s Chief Bitcoin Strategist starting from August 1, 2025. Around the same time, TAO Alpha also plans to close its private investor offering of shares for U.K and U.S. investors, which began on June 24 and June 27 respectively.

The Chief Bitcoin Strategist will work together with the Board of Directors to optimize the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury, ensuring that it is able to accelerate and efficiently perform to the benefit of the company’s core business. The press release details ways this can be achieved, including raising “non-dilutive” capital and generating BTC yield through the treasury.

Chairman of TAO Alpha, soon-to-be renamed Satsuma Technology, Matt Lodge stated that Moss will be one of several new hires that will be at the helm of expanding the company’s shift into decentralized finance.

“The Board is thrilled to be able to recruit a senior hire of Mark Moss’ calibre and influence. Mark has long been a champion of the Bitcoin sector and his treasury work is as impressive as his wider impact on the DeFi community as a whole,” said Lodge in his statement.

Who is Mark Moss?

Mark Moss is an American entrepreneur, investor, educator, and vocal advocate of Bitcoin and sound money. He became officially active in the crypto space in 2015 when he launched his online crypto publication Block United, later rebranded to Signal Profits around 2016.

His YouTube channel, simply named Mark Moss, approximately 713,000 subscribers and over 1,300 educational and market-analysis videos that educate institutions on how to embed Bitcoin into their treasury strategies.

In addition, he is also the host of The Mark Moss Show, a nationally syndicated iHeartRadio podcast focused on Bitcoin, macroeconomics, AI, decentralization, and economic trends. He also frequently makes guest appearances on other podcasts to talk about Bitcoin price forecasts and macro investment strategy.