Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 20:40
Threshold
T$0.01549+2.10%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00148+5.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.08265-1.50%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01561-1.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0003776+0.63%

Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).

According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use

RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility.

Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments.

BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure

By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations.

The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems.

“BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple.

“This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.”

A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration

This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD.

“As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY.

Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD

Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging.

In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months.

Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.166+9.32%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00273+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006201-9.97%
Биткоин
BTC$121,874.83-1.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии