Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.

By: PANews 2025/07/09

PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on securities) and License No. 9 (providing asset management) issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and has been upgraded to a license to support virtual asset-related businesses.