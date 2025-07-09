U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:40
Union
U$0.001638-53.96%
Rank
RAN$0.001145+2.04%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%

U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors.

According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran the scheme for several years, and pulled in more than $650 million before it collapsed.

Called OmegaPro, the platform promised investors up to 300% returns in 16 months, claiming elite traders were generating profits through forex markets. The funds were collected in crypto, moved through wallets controlled by insiders, and then quietly paid out to top promoters.

To make the project appear legitimate and attract new investors, Sims and Reynoso held flashy events across Latin America, Europe, and the U.S. The pair promoted OmegaPro on social media with luxury cars and designer brands, and even projected the company’s logo onto the Burj Khalifa.

When the scheme started to collapse, the OmegaPro co-founders claimed it had suffered a network hack. Victims were told their funds were being moved to a new platform called Broker Group as part of restructuring efforts. In reality, withdrawals were cut off, and users lost access to their money on both platforms.

Both men are now facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering, with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison each if convicted. The case, which marks one of the largest crypto fraud indictments in recent years, comes as global financial authorities step up efforts to shut down digital asset scams.

Just last week, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority secured a combined 12-year prison sentence for two men behind a similar fraudulent scheme. In that case, the founders promoted fake crypto investment services, exploiting trust and bypassing regulatory safeguards. The scheme resulted in losses of about £1.5 million across multiple victims.

Commenting on the OmegaPro crackdown, the head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division said authorities will continue going after crypto fraud schemes that prey on investors.

“We are leading efforts to combat these complex and insidious digital asset investor scams,” he said, adding that prosecutors remain committed to “pursuing justice for their many victims.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.166+9.32%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00273+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006201-9.97%
Биткоин
BTC$121,874.83-1.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии