Aevo unveils platform offering 1000x leverage on select stocks like MSTR and CRCL

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:43
Wink
LIKE$0.008218-2.67%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3952+0.20%
Aevo
AEVO$0.09861+1.71%
Degen
DEGEN$0.00281+1.99%

Aevo, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on a custom Ethereum layer 2, has introduced “Aevo Degen,” a new product offering up to 1000x leverage on tokenized stocks.

The product, which went live on July 8, currently supports Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood (HOOD), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Circle (CRCL), with more stocks expected to be added. Trades are only available during U.S. stock market hours, and all positions are automatically closed at the end of each trading day. 

https://twitter.com/aevoxyz/status/1942581727425356290?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

With a small amount of capital, users can place large directional bets thanks to the product’s design for short-term, high-risk trading. The 1000x leverage enables a trader to control a $100,000 position using just $100. However, on that scale, a single 0.1% move in the wrong direction can wipe out the entire position.

Aevo (AEVO) uses an off-chain order book for fast execution, while trade settlement takes place on-chain using its layer 2 rollup. This setup keeps trading quick and costs low while maintaining transparency and user custody. 

Aevo’s platform does not charge standard trading fees for Aevo Degen. Instead, traders only pay if they make a profit, in which case a portion of their gains goes to the platform. This fee model is designed to support active traders and speculators, who might be sensitive to frequent trading costs.

The platform uses tokenized stock derivatives instead of actual shares. These tokens don’t represent direct ownership, but they use oracles to track actual stock prices. This approach helps keep the system flexible, allowing users to trade stocks within the crypto ecosystem without needing a traditional brokerage.

The launch of Aevo Degen adds to a growing list of efforts to bring traditional financial products into decentralized platforms. It also raises questions around risk and regulation, especially with such high leverage involved.

While Aevo says it has built a strong technical infrastructure, users must still manage risk carefully. Large swings in price can result in fast and heavy losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Пост Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов появился на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K долларов, но массивные притоки намекают на Пробой к 130K долларов Отказ от ответственности: Информация, представленная на NewsBTC, предназначена только для образовательных целей. Она не представляет мнения NewsBTC о том, стоит ли покупать, продавать или держать какие-либо инвестиции, и, естественно, инвестирование сопряжено с рисками. Вам рекомендуется проводить собственное исследование перед принятием любых инвестиционных решений. Используйте информацию, предоставленную на этом веб-сайте, полностью на свой страх и риск. Связанные новости © 2025 NewsBTC. Все права защищены. Этот веб-сайт использует файлы cookie. Продолжая использовать этот веб-сайт, вы даете согласие на использование файлов cookie. Посетите наш Центр конфиденциальности или Политику использования файлов cookie. Я согласен Источник: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-range-bound-near-121k-but-massive-inflows-hint-at-breakout-toward-130k/
NEAR
NEAR$3.166+9.32%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00273+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 17:58
Share
Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.006201-9.97%
Биткоин
BTC$121,874.83-1.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Биткоин в диапазоне около 121K $, но массивный приток намекает на пробой к 130K $

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии