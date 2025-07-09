GMGN Lianchuang: If users are still pinched after turning on the MEV anti-pinch function, they can get official compensation By: PANews 2025/07/09 13:07

PANews reported on July 9 that GMGN co-founder Haze posted on the X platform that there has been a recent phenomenon of malicious nodes "squeezing people" and that Jito services have become unstable. From today, if users are still squeezed after enabling the MEV anti-squeezing function provided by GMGN, they can submit the transaction hash for verification with official personnel, and will receive corresponding fee compensation after confirmation.