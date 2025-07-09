Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$80.08 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 8, Eastern Time) the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$80.08 million, and none of the 12 ETFs had a net outflow.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$66.81 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$52.88 billion.

The second is the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$4.82 million. The current total net inflow of BTC in history has reached US$1.48 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$136.75 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.33%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$49.94 billion.