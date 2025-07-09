Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.9) By: PANews 2025/07/09 10:32

BONK $0.00001945 -0.05% PUMP $0.005493 -2.51% AI $0.1247 +2.80% MEME $0.002491 +5.06% MEMES $0.00005509 +5.69%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/9 Update: The battle between BONK and PUMP continues, and BONK tokens are generally falling

$USELESS -23%, LetsBONK -36% ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!