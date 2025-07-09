Mind Network and ByteDance’s cloud platform BytePlus signed a letter of intent (MOU) to jointly promote the construction of trusted AI infrastructure

PANews reported on July 9 that according to official news, Mind Network announced a strategic partnership with BytePlus, a cloud computing platform under ByteDance. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation around encrypted AI reasoning and trusted agent ecology to promote the implementation of trusted AI.

BytePlus will open its large language model DeepSeek to Mind Network through a standardized API. Mind Network uses FHE (fully homomorphic encryption) to encrypt and protect the entire reasoning process, ensuring the security of the entire process from input to model output. All calculations and verification processes are completed through the Function Compute infrastructure provided by BytePlus, taking into account both high performance and security.

In addition, Mind Network will also be integrated into BytePlus and ByteDance's intelligent agent platform Coze through its MCP (Model Context Protocol) component, providing Agents with default encryption, on-chain verification and cross-platform collaboration capabilities, and supporting secure operation in ecosystems such as Lark, becoming the first infrastructure provider to implement FHE services in Lark.

Mind Network is pioneering a fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) infrastructure that is resistant to quantum attacks, driving a fully encrypted Internet through secure data and AI computing, and working with industry leaders to promote the development of the zero-trust Internet protocol HTTPZ, setting new standards for trusted AI and encrypted data processing for the Web3 and AI ecosystems.

