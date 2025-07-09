South Korea plans to include crypto trading companies in the risky enterprise category

By: PANews
2025/07/09 10:49

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Newsis, South Korean cryptocurrency trading and brokerage companies were previously unable to be identified as "venture enterprises" due to policy restrictions, but now this restriction is expected to be lifted. In the future, such companies will also be able to enjoy the government's support policies for venture enterprises. The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Entrepreneurship of South Korea announced on July 9 that it will revise the relevant implementation rules of the "Special Act on the Cultivation of Venture Enterprises".

Previously in 2018, South Korea had significantly relaxed the scope of risk enterprise identification, retaining only five restricted industries such as entertainment and gambling, but in the same year it temporarily excluded the cryptocurrency trading industry. This decision has long caused dissatisfaction in the crypto industry, and companies complained that they were "treated as a special industry." As the policy environment changes, the South Korean government has now decided to re-include cryptocurrency trading and brokerage businesses in the scope of risk enterprise identification, allowing related companies to obtain preferential policies such as tax exemptions and financing support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
