Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

By: PANews
2025/07/09 09:53
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,81+0,42%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996+0,01%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0,0197--%
1
1$0,005834-7,11%
Биткоин
BTC$121 878,31-1,24%
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0,07199-4,54%
Devomon
EVO$0,0001311+0,84%
FUND
FUND$0,0197--%
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
