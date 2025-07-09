Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program

By: PANews
2025/07/09 08:36

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million reward pool for its on-chain products and Base chain smart contracts. The program connects global security researchers through the Cantina platform, focusing on testing core protocol components such as verified fund pools and fault proof audits. The bonuses will be distributed in grades based on the severity and reproducibility of the bugs.

Anmol Malhotra, head of product security at Coinbase, said that the move aims to improve the overall risk resistance of the on-chain ecosystem through collaborative security research. Previously, the two parties have conducted closed audits on the WebAuthn module and ERC-6492 verification logic. This public plan will follow the institutional-level evaluation process, and all submissions will be reviewed by the Web3 security expert team. The plan is now open for registration, and researchers can participate in the test through a standardized process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

