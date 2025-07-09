Coinbase and Cantina Partner to Launch $5 Million Bug Bounty Program

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the official announcement, Coinbas has launched a special bug bounty program in cooperation with security platform Cantina, setting up a $5 million reward pool for its on-chain products and Base chain smart contracts. The program connects global security researchers through the Cantina platform, focusing on testing core protocol components such as verified fund pools and fault proof audits. The bonuses will be distributed in grades based on the severity and reproducibility of the bugs.

Anmol Malhotra, head of product security at Coinbase, said that the move aims to improve the overall risk resistance of the on-chain ecosystem through collaborative security research. Previously, the two parties have conducted closed audits on the WebAuthn module and ERC-6492 verification logic. This public plan will follow the institutional-level evaluation process, and all submissions will be reviewed by the Web3 security expert team. The plan is now open for registration, and researchers can participate in the test through a standardized process.