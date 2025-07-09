Phantom puts perps in traders’ pockets as mobile-first derivatives go live

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 04:33
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003594-1.42%
Prosper
PROS$0.04384+9.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.03242+36.16%

Perpetual futures see over $100 billion in daily trading volume, yet most platforms still cater to pros. Phantom’s mobile-first approach could be the bridge or the breaking point for retail adoption.

On July 8, Phantom, the crypto wallet best known for its seamless Solana and Ethereum integrations, rolled out perpetual futures trading directly within its app.

https://twitter.com/phantom/status/1942628993636917311

Unlike traditional perps platforms that overwhelm users with complex order books and advanced charting tools, Phantom’s implementation strips derivatives trading down to its basics, letting users open leveraged positions in a few taps, right next to their NFT collections and token balances.

The feature, powered by Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, offers over 100 markets, from blue chips like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to volatile meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE).

Can Phantom’s perps bridge the gap or widen the risk divide?

Phantom’s move into perpetual futures is a litmus test for crypto’s retail adoption. Derivatives account for nearly 75% of all crypto trading volume, yet most platforms remain daunting for casual users, with interfaces cluttered by advanced tools like conditional orders and depth charts.

By contrast, Phantom said in the press release that its integration reduces the process to three steps: fund a position with SOL (automatically converted to USDC), pick a market, and set leverage. No bridging assets, no separate exchange accounts, just a wallet-native experience.

The accessibility could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it lowers the barrier for non-professionals to engage with leveraged markets, which have historically been dominated by hedge funds and algorithmic traders. On the other, it introduces the risks inherent to derivatives, such as liquidation, funding fees, and amplified losses, to an audience that may not fully understand the mechanics.

Phantom issued an explicit warning that the feature isn’t available in the U.K., where the Financial Conduct Authority has taken a hardline stance on crypto derivatives, especially for retail traders, since early 2021.

Other jurisdictions with strict derivatives regulations may follow suit, though Phantom has yet to release a full list of restricted regions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.005834-7.11%
Биткоин
BTC$121,878.31-1.24%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07199-4.54%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации