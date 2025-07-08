Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:17
EPNS
PUSH$0.03092-0.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0044+4.26%

With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense?

On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic investment in Crystal Intelligence, a blockchain forensics firm specializing in fraud detection, risk mapping and regulatory compliance.

The deal, undisclosed in size, cements a growing partnership between two firms already collaborating on scam-alert infrastructure and global investigations into illicit crypto flows. For Tether (USDT), it amplifies ongoing efforts to combat illicit stablecoin activity, reinforcing tools already used by law enforcement to track and freeze suspicious transactions.

By deepening its ties to Crystal, Tether signals a broader shift: Stablecoin issuers, once passive payment rails, are now actively shaping crypto’s security infrastructure.

Why Tether is betting big on blockchain forensics

Tether’s aggressive push into blockchain surveillance is more about survival than optics. A January 2025 UN report singled out USDT as the “preferred choice” for money launderers and scammers across Southeast Asia, citing its stability and pseudonymous transactions as ideal for illicit flows.

Yet that same report contained an inconvenient truth for crypto critics: Less than 1% of all cryptocurrency transactions fund criminal activity.

The contradiction underscores Tether’s dilemma. As the world’s most traded crypto asset, with $61.9 billion in daily volume as of press time, dwarfing even Bitcoin (BTC), USDT has become both a pillar of crypto markets and a lightning rod for regulators. When nearly 60% of all crypto trades involve Tether, its integrity isn’t just a compliance issue; it’s the linchpin holding together decentralized finance’s liquidity.

Since the UN’s rebuke, Tether has gone on the offensive. Its collaboration with the DOJ in June to seize $225 million from pig-butchering rings demonstrated a tangible counterstrike. Now, by investing in Crystal’s forensic tools, Tether is addressing the surveillance gap that regulators have struggled to fill.

The strategy serves dual purposes: It disrupts criminal networks exploiting USDT while preempting regulatory crackdowns that could destabilize the stablecoin’s $158.7 billion ecosystem. When law enforcement lacks resources to track cross-border crypto crime, Tether’s real-time freezing capabilities, which are used in 55 jurisdictions, have effectively made the company a private-sector sheriff.

With the latest investment, Tether appears to be doubling down on forensic infrastructure before mandates force its hand. With $2.7 billion already frozen and scams proliferating, the message is clear: USDT’s future hinges on being the cleanest dirty shirt in crypto’s laundry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

В объявлении, сделанном вчера, министр финансов Люксембурга раскрыл, что Межпоколенческий суверенный фонд благосостояния (FSIL) европейской страны готов выделить 1% своего общего портфеля на биржевые фонды (ETF) Биткоина (BTC) и другие криптовалюты. Фонд благосостояния Люксембурга инвестирует в Биткоин В качестве серьезного одобрения Биткоина как основного актива, Люксембург [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.005834-7.11%
Биткоин
BTC$121,878.31-1.24%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 18:00
Share
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07199-4.54%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Люксембург делает ставку на Bitcoin, поскольку суверенный фонд добавляет 1% вложений в BTC ETF

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации