Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:13

PANews reported on July 8 that AIAgent platform Manus responded to rumors of layoffs. On July 8, regarding rumors of large-scale layoffs at the company, Manus responded: "Based on the company's own operating efficiency considerations, we have decided to adjust some business teams. The company will continue to focus on the development of core businesses and improve overall operational efficiency."