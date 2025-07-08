DeFi Development purchased 47,272 SOLs, and its holdings increased to 690,000 By: PANews 2025/07/08 21:49

DEFI $0.001671 -1.87% NOW $0.00438 +3.79%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to DeFi Development Corp. (on the X platform), 60 days ago, the company held 420,690 SOLs , which has now increased to 690,420 , an increase of 64% . After the company's latest purchase of 47,272 SOLs, the total market value of SOL and equivalent assets is approximately US$103 million. As of July 8, 2025 , the total outstanding shares of DeFi Development Corp. are 17,402,299 shares, corresponding to 0.0397 SOLs per share , equivalent to US$5.90 per share. All newly purchased SOLs have been fully pledged, continuing to obtain native income and helping Solana network security.