Resupply launches IP retention incentive plan, 2.5 million RSUP will be distributed in 52 weeks By: PANews 2025/07/08 21:26

PANews reported on July 8 that the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply tweeted that the second phase of the Resupply Recovery Plan - IP Retention Incentive Program is now officially online. 2,500,000 $RSUP will be distributed over the next 52 weeks to insurance pool users who were cut in the first phase but still maintain their stakes.