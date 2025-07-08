CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoin compliance is accelerating, asset tokenization is ushering in the "equity era" By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:55

ERA $0.5044 +0.31%

PANews reported on July 8 that a research report by CITIC Securities stated that the compliance of stablecoins has accelerated, and asset tokenization has ushered in the "equity era". The global stablecoin regulatory framework is accelerating, and the current market focus has expanded from cross-border payments to asset tokenization (RWA), which is driven by the core value of liquidity release and improved settlement efficiency.