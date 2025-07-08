Deutsche Bank survey: Trump's policies support the US cryptocurrency adoption rate By: PANews 2025/07/08 20:56

TRUMP $7.547 -0.68% JUNE $0.091 -0.10% BANK $0.14346 +12.19%

PANews reported on July 8 that a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank in June showed that American consumers are the largest user group of cryptocurrencies, mainly men and young and wealthy people. Last month, the cryptocurrency adoption rate in the United States was 17%, higher than 11% in the UK and 10% in the European Union. Among young people aged 18-34 in the United States, the adoption rate of cryptocurrency rose from 24% in January to 29% in June, mainly due to the market's optimism about the prospects of Trump's pro-cryptocurrency policy. Among American respondents, wealthy people accounted for 32% of cryptocurrency adopters. In addition, 23% of American men said they used cryptocurrencies for payments or personal investments, while the proportion of women was 13%. Male consumers generally believe that they have a deeper understanding of cryptocurrency than women.