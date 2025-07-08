Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io

[July 8, 2025] Layer2 cross-chain bridge protocol Orbiter Finance announced a strategic partnership with Nano Labs (NASDAQ: NA), a US-listed company, to jointly provide full-network distribution and exchange services for compliant stablecoins, which will serve multiple currencies including US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, offshore RMB and stablecoins.

This solution will rely on Orbiter Finance's multi-chain support capabilities and Nano Labs' capabilities in Web3 to provide users with low-cost compliant stablecoin cross-chain transfers and mainstream currency exchange functions. The first phase of the product is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the domain name entry is tentatively set as NBNB.io.

This cooperation will promote the widespread application of compliant stablecoins in DeFi and traditional finance through a secure and efficient stablecoin cross-chain infrastructure.

In the future, the two parties plan to expand more on-chain support and promote the implementation of institutional-level applications.

About Orbiter Finance

Leading Layer 2 cross-chain bridge protocol with a total transaction volume exceeding US$23.6 billion.

About Nano Labs

The U.S.-listed company, which focuses on the underlying infrastructure of Web3, has reserved nearly $160 million in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC.